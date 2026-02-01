Qoria Requests Trading Halt Amid Transaction Talks

Qoria, an Australian cybersecurity company, has requested an immediate trading halt of its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The request is in anticipation of an upcoming announcement regarding a potential control transaction involving Aura, a technology company based in the United States, and an associated capital raising initiative. Qoria specialises in providing cyber safety and digital wellbeing solutions for schools, and also offers products for use in families’ homes.

The announcement was made to the ASX, stating that the trading halt will remain effective until the earlier of either the commencement of trading on Wednesday or the release of an official announcement concerning the proposed transaction. This move is designed to allow Qoria to manage information dissemination and ensure orderly trading of its shares once the details of the transaction are public.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to monitor the ASX announcements for further updates on the matter. The details of the control transaction and capital raising are expected to be disclosed in the forthcoming announcement, which will provide clarity on the future direction of Qoria and its relationship with Aura.