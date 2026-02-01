Ora Banda Uncovers Significant Gold System

Ora Banda Mining has announced the discovery of a major new gold system along a seven-kilometre section of the Round Dam Trend. The location is approximately 15 kilometres from the company’s Davyhurst mill, suggesting potential for a large-scale surface mining operation. The announcement, made on Monday, highlights the identification of up to six sub-parallel, continuous gold lodes along the trend.

The discovery has opened up new exploration targets that were previously unrecognised in historical drilling data. According to Ora Banda, the new findings significantly enhance the prospects for expanding their mining operations in the region. Ora Banda Mining is an Australian gold mining company focused on exploring and developing its portfolio of gold projects.

To date, the company has completed over 280 drill holes, totaling 53,000 metres, as part of a 62,000-metre phase one program. These early drilling results indicate that the mineralisation could be well-suited to bulk-tonnage open pit mining, potentially making the extraction process more efficient and cost-effective.

This discovery marks a significant step forward for Ora Banda Mining. The promising results from the Round Dam Trend could lead to increased gold production and a strengthened position in the Australian gold mining sector. Further exploration and analysis will be conducted to fully assess the extent and economic viability of the newly discovered gold system.