Deep Yellow Executive Director Resigns

Deep Yellow Limited has announced the immediate resignation of executive director Gillian Swaby. Swaby will continue to support the company as a consultant until the end of February. Deep Yellow is an Australian, ASX-listed uranium company focused on differentiated projects and exploration growth. It also aspires to be a globally diversified, tier-one uranium company.

Swaby first joined Deep Yellow in 2005 as a non-executive director before transitioning to an executive director role in 2016. Throughout her time with the company, she was instrumental in the progression of Deep Yellow’s key uranium projects, namely Tumas and Mulga Rock. Her departure marks the end of a significant chapter for the company.

In related news, Deep Yellow has confirmed that Greg Field has officially commenced his tenure as the managing director and chief executive officer. The leadership transition comes as Deep Yellow continues to pursue its strategic objectives in the uranium sector. The company has not yet commented on plans to replace the executive director position.