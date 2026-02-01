Imdex Completes $31 Million Datarock Acquisition

Imdex has finalised its acquisition of the remaining equity in Datarock, an Australian geoscience software group. The transaction, valued at approximately $31 million, brings Imdex’s ownership of Datarock to 100 per cent under a pre-agreed valuation framework. Imdex is a mining-tech company that provides real-time subsurface intelligence solutions. Datarock specialises in cloud-native geoscience technology, using AI-powered platforms.

Imdex previously held a 51 per cent stake in Datarock, acquired through incremental investments between November 2021 and July 2024. The company stated that the full buyout will enable complete integration of Datarock’s AI platform into its Digital Earth Knowledge portfolio, enhancing its capabilities in data analytics and geological modelling.

Effective February 1, Imdex will fully consolidate Datarock’s profit and loss statements. This consolidation will recognise 100 per cent of Datarock’s revenue and operating results within Imdex’s financial reporting.

Imdex anticipates that the acquisition will bolster its digital strategy across the mining, energy, and civil markets. The integration combines Datarock’s cloud-native geoscience technology with Imdex products, including HUB-IQ, aiSIRIS, MinePortal, and Earth Science Analytics’ EarthNET platform, creating a more comprehensive suite of solutions for its customers.