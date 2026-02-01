Catalyst Metals Appoints New Chairman

Catalyst Metals has announced the appointment of Mark Connelly as its new independent non-executive director and chairman. Connelly will succeed David Jones, with the change effective from March 2. Catalyst Metals is an Australian gold exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through discovery and growth. The company is advancing its portfolio of gold projects, primarily in Victoria.

Connelly brings extensive experience as a resources executive, with a proven track record chairing listed companies both in Australia and internationally. His background is particularly strong in the gold sector, aligning with Catalyst Metals’ core business focus. The appointment signals a strategic move to bolster the company’s leadership as it enters its next phase of growth.

Outgoing chairman David Jones noted that this board renewal had been planned for some time. Jones stated that the company now requires a Perth-based mining professional to guide its next stage of development. He added that Connelly’s industry experience and corporate relationships would be invaluable in supporting Catalyst’s growth strategy in the coming years.