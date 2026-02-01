Recce Pharma to Collaborate With US Army

Recce Pharmaceuticals has entered into a co-operative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the United States Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR). The collaboration aims to evaluate Recce’s RECCE 327 Gel for its effectiveness in treating burn wound infections. Recce Pharmaceuticals is developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives and immunomodulatory therapies. Its mission is to provide innovative solutions to combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

The study will employ the USAISR’s Walker-Mason rat model to assess the topical treatment’s ability to reduce bacterial burden in infected burns. The focus will be on infections caused by Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, two pathogens frequently associated with burn wound complications.

Recce stated that the research will evaluate the gel’s capacity to decrease bioburden under conditions simulating battlefield injuries and post-burn infections. The company hopes the study will demonstrate the effectiveness of RECCE 327 Gel in challenging infection scenarios.

This agreement builds on Recce’s existing CRADA with the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, further strengthening the company’s partnership with the US military in the field of anti-infective research and development.