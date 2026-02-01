Wells Fargo CEO Sees Pay Jump

Wells Fargo’s board has awarded CEO Charlie Scharf $40 million in compensation for 2025, marking a 28% increase from the $31.2 million he received the previous year. The bank disclosed the compensation details in a filing on Thursday. Wells Fargo is a multinational financial services company providing banking and financial products and services. Wells Fargo operates through various segments, including consumer banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management.

The lender’s board attributed the significant pay increase to Scharf’s effective leadership in addressing and resolving major compliance issues. His role in closing several major regulatory punishments, alongside the company’s increased earnings and revenue, were also key factors in determining his compensation.

Scharf’s increased compensation aligns with a broader trend among Wall Street leaders who have also seen substantial pay increases following a strong year for financial institutions. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, for instance, received a 21% increase in compensation, bringing his total to $47 million for 2025. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was awarded a pay increase of just over 10%, reaching $43 million.

These compensation packages reflect the performance and leadership expected of top executives in the financial sector, particularly in navigating regulatory challenges and driving financial growth.