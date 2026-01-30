Schwab Bank CEO Paul Woolway to Retire

Charles Schwab has announced the retirement of Paul Woolway, Chief Executive Officer of Schwab Bank, effective July 1. Woolway’s departure marks the end of a sixteen-year tenure with the company. Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of brokerage, banking and financial advisory services. Its broker-dealer subsidiary is a leading provider of services to independent investment advisors.

Woolway’s career at Schwab included various leadership positions before he assumed the role of CEO at Schwab Bank. The company has not yet announced a successor. Schwab Bank plays a central role in Charles Schwab’s suite of financial offerings.

The company will likely announce a transition plan in the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities. Investors and stakeholders will be closely watching to see who will lead Schwab Bank into the future.

This leadership change comes at a time when the financial services sector is facing evolving market conditions and increased regulatory scrutiny. The company’s future direction will be of keen interest to investors and industry analysts alike.