The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing for its upcoming meeting next Thursday, with policymakers cautiously relieved that recent threats of new U.S. tariffs have subsided. Despite this reprieve, lingering uncertainty fuelled by President Trump’s trade policies continues to weigh on the dollar, causing concern over the euro’s recent surge. This appreciation in value has prompted economists to consider the implications for the Eurozone’s economic outlook and inflation targets.

The euro recently peaked at its highest level since 2021, briefly exceeding $1.20. The ECB is anticipated to carefully assess the risks associated with this currency strength, particularly its potential to further dampen inflation, which is already expected to remain below the 2% target for the current and following years. Policymakers will be monitoring the speed and scale of the euro’s movements, with analysts suggesting that a sustained rise beyond $1.25 may trigger a more significant revision of the ECB’s inflation forecasts.

Economists also suggest the Eurozone economy has shown signs of resilience. Despite ongoing trade tensions, it grew by 1.4% last year. However, the speed at which Germany implements its fiscal stimulus package remains a critical factor in sustaining this growth. A less independent Federal Reserve in the U.S. could further weaken the dollar, adding pressure on the ECB to consider the consequences for Eurozone inflation and borrowing costs.

Ultimately, the ECB will likely maintain its current data-dependent approach to monetary policy, closely monitoring developments in currency markets and global trade dynamics to inform its future decisions. The central bank issued a rare joint statement earlier in January with other major central banks expressing solidarity with the U.S. Federal Reserve, stating that central bank independence was crucial for price and financial stability.