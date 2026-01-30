Nine Acquires QMS in $850 Million Deal

Nine Entertainment Co. has announced its acquisition of outdoor advertising company QMS for $850 million, signalling a strategic shift away from traditional media assets. The publishing and broadcasting giant said the transactions, which include offloading regional television stations to WIN, are aimed at creating a higher growth business. This move reflects a broader trend in the media industry towards digital and out-of-home advertising, as companies seek to capitalise on evolving consumer habits.

Nine is a major Australian media company with diverse assets in television, publishing, and digital media. It delivers content through free-to-air television, subscription video platforms, and various online channels. The QMS deal represents a significant investment in the outdoor advertising sector, expanding Nine’s reach and revenue streams.

