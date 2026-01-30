4DMedical has announced the commercial launch of its CT:VQ lung imaging technology at the University of Chicago Medicine. This follows an expanded agreement that will see the technology integrated into clinical workflows within the Interventional Pulmonology and Advanced Diagnostics programs at UChicago Medicine. 4DMedical is a medical technology company aiming to deliver the new gold standard in respiratory imaging. Their XV Technology enables physicians to understand regional lung function, visualising ventilation and perfusion throughout the respiratory cycle.

Under the agreement, UChicago Medicine will initially use a pre-paid scan package to incorporate CT:VQ into their diagnostic procedures. While the initial financial impact of this package is not considered material to 4DMedical, the company anticipates that the UChicago site will serve as a key driver for broader adoption of the technology. This expectation is based on the anticipated growth in procedural demand as clinicians and patients experience the benefits of CT:VQ imaging.

The implementation of CT:VQ at a leading medical institution like UChicago Medicine marks a significant step for 4DMedical. By providing detailed insights into lung function, CT:VQ aims to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes in respiratory care.

The company believes this collaboration will facilitate further expansion and acceptance of their technology within the medical community, highlighting the potential for advanced diagnostics to transform respiratory healthcare.