Tyranna Resources Clarifies Market Update, Retracts Mineralisation Estimates

Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX), a company focused on securing demand-driven metals, has issued a clarification regarding its Quarterly Activities Report dated 21 January 2026. The company has retracted certain statements within the report concerning visual estimates of mineralisation. Tyranna Resources is dedicated to identifying and developing resource projects, including exploring for battery and technology metals.

The company wishes to advise that specific statements included in the Quarterly Activities Report are considered to be ‘visual estimates of mineralisation.’ These statements do not comply with the ASX’s guidelines for reporting such estimates, as outlined in ASX Compliance Update 04/23. The update provides guidance on the appropriate and accurate communication of mineralisation assessments to the market.

Tyranna Resources formally retracts the information that is considered visual estimates of mineralisation. The company advises investors that these visual estimates should not be relied upon when making investment decisions. This retraction is a measure to ensure compliance with ASX guidelines and to maintain transparency in reporting mineral resource information.

The announcement was authorised by the Board of Tyranna Resources Ltd. David Crook, Managing Director, is the contact person for any further inquiries.