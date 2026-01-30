Vulcan Energy Resources Reports December Quarter Cash Flow

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX: VUL), a company focused on producing lithium and renewable energy with net zero greenhouse gas emissions, has released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending December 31, 2025. The report indicates a robust cash balance of €523.13 million at the end of the quarter.

Operating activities resulted in a net cash outflow of €7.174 million, primarily due to payments related to development, production, staff costs, and administrative expenses. Investing activities saw a net cash outflow of €25.970 million, largely attributed to payments for property, plant, and equipment, as well as exploration and evaluation.

Financing activities generated a net cash inflow of €508.776 million, predominantly from proceeds from the issues of equity securities, offset by transaction costs. Payments to related parties and their associates totalled €0.349 million, covering items included in operating and investing activities. The company estimates it has 72.2 quarters of funding available based on current outgoings.

Vulcan Energy Resources has no loan facilities, credit standby arrangements, or insurance premium funding loans currently in place. The company’s substantial cash reserves will continue to support its ongoing projects and strategic initiatives.