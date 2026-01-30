Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN), an Australian oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing projects, has issued an amended December Quarterly Report. The revision, released on January 30, 2026, addresses an omission in the original report concerning Metgasco’s Southern Flank licences. Vintage Energy focuses on the Cooper Basin and Galilee Basin projects.

The initial quarterly report, lodged earlier in the day, inadvertently left out a specific reference to Metgasco’s licence interests within the highlight section detailing the Southern Flank Joint Venture reformation initiative. The original bullet point stated: ‘Southern Flank Joint Venture reformation initiative, including conditional agreement to acquire Metgasco.’ The corrected version now reads: ‘Southern Flank Joint Venture reformation initiative, including conditional agreement to acquire Metgasco’s licence interests’.

According to the report, sales revenue for the quarter totaled $0.8 million from production of 0.06 PJe. A key focus during the quarter was field operations directed towards the second phase of the Production Uplift Program, aimed at de-watering and establishing Toolachee gas production. Efforts were also initiated to reform the Southern Flank Joint Ventures with plans to revitalize activity, drill wells, and shift focus from aggressive appraisal to cash-generating production. Closing cash for the quarter was reported at $1.7 million.

The amended report has been authorised by the board of Vintage Energy Ltd. For further information, contact details are provided for investor inquiries.