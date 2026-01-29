Native Mineral Resources Reports Strong Gold Production at Blackjack Operations

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX: NMR) has released its quarterly activities report for the period ending December 2025, highlighting significant progress at its Blackjack Gold Operations in Queensland. Native Mineral Resources is focused on the exploration and development of gold and base metal projects in Eastern Australia. The company’s flagship Charters Towers Operation is anchored by the Blackjack processing facility and associated mining leases.

During the quarter, Blackjack delivered 929.42 ounces of refined gold, with 49,281.44 dry tonnes milled. The average mill throughput rate was 32.12 tonnes per hour, and the average reconciled plant recovery was an impressive 95.3%. A planned shutdown in October/November allowed for crucial ball mill lubrication upgrades and bearing relining to enhance long-term reliability. Subsequent to the quarter’s end, a record gold pour of 1,474.9 ounces was completed on January 28, 2026, contributing to cash receipts of $6,501,293 from gold and silver sales in January.

The Blackjack Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) saw 95.1% completion of the upstream lift (Lots 1 to 6) by the end of December. The Design Storage Allowance (DSA) remains compliant for the 2025/26 wet season, certified by ATC Williams in January 2026. Blackjack South Pit mining was paused in mid-October for a design review, with recommencement targeted for late January 2026, supported by a new geology/mining team and AMC Consultants. The company also divested its Palmerville tenements, enabling it to focus on the Charters Towers operations.

Corporate activities included gold production generating A$5,962,020.77 in revenue for the quarter and positive EBITDA for December 2025 of A$160,406. Post-quarter end, NMR completed a $3 million Convertible Note issue to Lind Global Fund III. Looking ahead, Native Mineral Resources plans to continue stockpile haulage at Far Fanning, progress joint venture projects with Haoma Mining and Great Divide Mining, and execute targeted fieldwork programs at Granite Castle.