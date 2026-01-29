Stavely Minerals Advances Scoping Study for Copper-Gold Project

Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX: SVY) has announced significant progress in its updated Scoping Study for the Stavely Copper-Gold Project in Western Victoria. Stavely Minerals is focused on discovering and developing copper, gold, and other valuable resources within Australia. The company is aiming to demonstrate a clear pathway to becoming a copper-gold-silver producer, targeting approximately 20,000 tonnes per annum of copper-equivalent metal after gold and silver credits.

The first project meeting has been completed, engaging an independent Study Manager to identify the scope of work and participating consultants. Key elements of the study have been discussed, including work already completed and areas requiring updates, with a study delivery date agreed for mid-2026. Separately, the company has met with an independent Mineral Resources consultant to update the current Mineral Resource Estimate, with completion targeted for the end of February.

According to Stavely Minerals, the impetus for the Scoping Study update is material increases in metal prices and exchange rates since the incomplete 2022 Scoping Study. Managing Director Chris Cairns noted that the value of Thursday’s Gossan and the high-grade Cayley Lode is not well reflected in the Company’s market capitalisation, and the study aims to demonstrate this value with current consensus metal price, exchange rate and financial assumptions.

The 2026 Scoping Study is evaluating revised open pit and underground stope optimisations, additional metallurgical test-work, process plant re-scale and design, evaluation of concentrate transportation options, and concentrate marketing. Stavely anticipates the study will identify a pathway to a +10-year mine life, with near-resource and regional exploration opportunities offering strong potential to extend the aspirational production window.