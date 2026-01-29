4DMedical Expands Partnership with University of Chicago Medicine

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX), a global leader in respiratory imaging technology, has announced an expanded partnership with the University of Chicago Medicine (UChicago Medicine) to include commercial deployment of CT:VQ. 4DMedical’s patented XV Technology transforms standard scans into rich, functional insights. This allows physicians to detect, diagnose, and monitor lung disease earlier and with greater precision.

UChicago Medicine, consistently ranked among the United States’ premier centres for complex lung disease, will integrate CT:VQ into its Interventional Pulmonology and Advanced Diagnostics programs. These programs have been early adopters of functional imaging, using 4DMedical analyses to enhance understanding of regional ventilation and to support clinical decisions in COPD, small airways disease, and pre-procedural planning.

The expanded agreement includes a commercial contract for CT:VQ with an initial pre-paid scan package to accelerate clinical deployment, building on a long-standing partnership where UChicago Medicine utilises 4DMedical’s comprehensive portfolio of structural and functional lung imaging products including CT LVAS. While the initial scan package is not financially material, UChicago Medicine is an opinion leading site with significant potential to scale CT:VQ utilisation as clinical workflows are established and procedural demand grows.

According to 4DMedical MD/CEO and Founder Andreas Fouras, this expansion validates the clinical value of the company’s technology and the strength of its commercialisation approach. Professor Kyle Hogarth highlighted the clinical advantages CT:VQ provides in evaluating regional ventilation and perfusion for intervention planning and ongoing patient management, derived from CT scans already part of the care pathway. The company has now established CT:VQ at five leading academic medical centers in under five months since FDA clearance.