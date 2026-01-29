Dundas Minerals Expands Gold Portfolio with Romano Project Acquisition

Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX: DUN), an Australian exploration company focused on discovering high-grade gold and nickel deposits, has announced its quarterly activities report for the period ending December 31, 2025. The report highlights the major acquisition of the Romano Gold Project within the Yamarna-Dorothy Hills regional shear corridor in Western Australia. This acquisition significantly expands Dundas’s exploration footprint in a proven gold province.

The company successfully completed a capital placement, raising $1.1 million before costs. These funds are earmarked for working capital to advance the company’s gold projects, evaluate new project opportunities, and for general capital purposes. Several key appointments were also made during the quarter, including Jonathan Downes as Managing Director, Aida Tabakovic as Company Secretary, and Callum Rodwell as Geologist.

Exploration activities at the Gerry Well Project continue with numerous priority targets identified. The company was also awarded an EIS drilling assistance grant. Review work and planning on the Kalgoorlie Gold Projects have commenced, with drill and resource expansion planning underway. Managing Director Jonathan Downes expressed his excitement about the quality of Dundas’s assets and the potential for an active and successful year ahead.

The acquisition of an 80% interest in the Romano Project from Cazaly Resources Limited expands Dundas’s exploration footprint into a proven but underexplored gold province and provides exposure to multiple priority targets supported by historical drilling and geochemical datasets. The project area is located adjacent to the Gruyere gold mine. Dundas cautions that proximity to an operating mine is not indicative of mineralisation within the Romano Project and no geological or mineral continuity has been established between the Romano Project and the Gruyere gold mine.