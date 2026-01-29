The Star Sees Revenue Rise, Profit Returns

The Star Entertainment Group has reported a revenue of $301 million for the December quarter, marking a 6 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter. The company also announced an EBITDA profit of $6 million before significant items, a turnaround from the $13 million EBITDA loss recorded in the September period. The Star Entertainment Group operates casinos and entertainment facilities across Australia. It aims to provide world-class experiences while adhering to regulatory requirements.

According to the report, the revenue increase was primarily driven by stabilised trading conditions in Sydney, seasonally stronger volumes on the Gold Coast, and an increase in operator fees at The Star Brisbane. However, the company noted that mandatory carded play, cash limits in New South Wales, and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements continue to put pressure on operations. These regulatory changes have presented ongoing challenges for the group.

In November 2025, The Star completed strategic investments totalling $300 million. Bally’s Corporation acquired 38 per cent and Investment Holdings secured 23 per cent of The Star’s issued capital. Despite these investments and ending the quarter with $130 million in available cash, The Star Entertainment Group has highlighted ongoing uncertainties, including the refinancing obligations under its Senior Facility Agreement.

The group also faces a pending judgment from AUSTRAC, which could potentially impact the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The Star will continue to monitor these factors and adapt its strategies accordingly.