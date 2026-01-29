Aussie Broadband Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Aussie Broadband Group has announced the appointment of Darren Rowland as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective February 23. Rowland brings a wealth of experience to the role, boasting more than 25 years in finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital markets, and governance. Aussie Broadband is an Australian telecommunications company that provides internet and phone services. It focuses on providing high-quality internet and phone services to residential, small business, and enterprise customers.

Prior to joining Aussie Broadband, Rowland spent eight years as CFO and joint company secretary at Lifestyle Communities. He also held senior finance and commercial positions at Toll Group, where he was involved in driving strategy, acquisitions, and growth initiatives across both Australian and international markets.

The appointment follows the resignation of the current CFO, Andy Giles Knopp. To ensure a smooth transition, Knopp will remain with Aussie Broadband until March 11. This overlap will allow Rowland to integrate effectively into the company and maintain financial stability during the handover period.

Rowland’s extensive background is expected to benefit Aussie Broadband as it continues to execute its growth strategy and navigate the evolving telecommunications landscape. His experience in M&A and capital markets will be particularly valuable as the company explores new opportunities for expansion and investment.