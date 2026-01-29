Nine Entertainment Restructures Portfolio in Major Shift

Nine Entertainment has announced a significant portfolio reset, acquiring digital outdoor advertising group QMS Media while exiting broadcast radio and restructuring its regional television business. The company, which publishes The Australian Financial Review, will acquire QMS for $850 million. This move aims to strengthen Nine’s digital advertising exposure, with digital growth businesses expected to contribute more than 60 per cent of group revenue by fiscal year 2027.

The acquisition of QMS Media will enhance Nine’s presence in the digital advertising market. Nine Entertainment is a media company with diverse assets in television, publishing, and digital platforms. QMS Media specialises in digital outdoor advertising solutions, offering innovative and impactful advertising opportunities for businesses.

In tandem with the QMS acquisition, Nine has agreed to sell its radio assets to the Laundy Family Office for $56 million. Additionally, NBN Television will transition into an affiliate operated by WIN Network. This strategic realignment allows Nine to sharpen its focus on metropolitan and digital markets, optimising its core business operations.

The transactions collectively imply a net investment of approximately $601 million. These changes are projected to deliver a pro forma earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation contribution of $113 million, incorporating anticipated cost synergies from the acquisition and restructuring.