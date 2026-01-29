Elders Expects Continued House Price Growth

Elders, the diversified agribusiness group, anticipates continued growth in residential house prices through 2026, albeit at a more moderate pace. The company, which operates a significant real estate division holding 1.7 per cent of the national property sales market, outlined its expectations during its investor day presentation. Elders is the country’s second-largest supplier of farm supplies and crop protection products.

Tom Russo, chief executive of Elders Real Estate, acknowledged the influence of housing affordability pressures and ongoing interest rate uncertainty on the market. Despite these headwinds, Russo highlighted persistent housing shortages and government incentives for first-home buyers as key factors that will continue to drive demand in the residential sector. The company expects low rental supply to keep rents high.

Elders recently completed the $475 million acquisition of Delta Agribusiness, a major player in the agricultural supplies sector. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) required Elders to divest six outlets as a condition of the acquisition. Delta Agribusiness is currently operating as a standalone unit within Elders.

Gerard Hines, the head of Delta, is focused on expanding sales of Delta’s Four Seasons brand across both crop protection and animal health product lines. This strategic focus aims to leverage the combined strengths of Elders and Delta Agribusiness to enhance market presence and service delivery.