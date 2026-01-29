Dexus Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Dexus has announced the appointment of Varya Davidson as a non-executive director of Dexus Funds Management Limited. The appointment is set to take effect on 1 February 2026. Dexus is a leading Australian real estate group that actively manages a high-quality property portfolio. Dexus Funds Management manages the group’s various investment funds and partnerships.

Ms Davidson brings a wealth of experience to the role, with over 30 years in consulting and executive leadership. Her background includes senior positions at PwC Australia, where she focused on energy transition, sustainability, and corporate transformation. Her expertise spans across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and resources.

Throughout her career, Ms Davidson has advised boards and executive teams in both the public and private sectors, operating on a global scale. Her experience advising companies navigating complex transitions will be a valuable asset to the Dexus Funds Management board.

In addition to her new role at Dexus, Ms. Davidson currently serves as a non-executive director of APA Group, further demonstrating her extensive experience in the infrastructure and energy sectors. Dexus anticipates that Ms Davidson’s insights will contribute significantly to the company’s strategic direction.