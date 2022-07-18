Positive start to week: Aus shares close 1.2% higher

At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 1.23 per cent or 81.50 points higher at 6,687.10.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 120 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 21 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 108 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 73 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 2.85 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Health Care, down 0.50 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Brainchip, closing 13.87 per cent higher at $0.98. It was followed by shares in Pendal Groupand Liontown ResourcesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Kelsian Group, closing 2.93 per cent lower at $5.64. It was followed by shares in The A2 Milk Companyand NIB HoldingsJapan's Nikkei is closed due to Marine Day.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 2.45 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 1.38 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1714.62 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.6 per cent lower at US$96.60 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.4 per cent.Light crude is trading $1.42 higher at US$95.80 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 67.95 US cents.