ANZ off chasing the SUN: Aus shares 0.5% higher at noon

Market Reports

by Tim McGowen July 18, 2022 12:20 PM

ANZ Bank (ASX:ANZ) has confirmed that it proposes to buy Suncorp’s (ASX:SUN) banking business for $4.9 billion and will ask its shareholders to cough up $3.5 billion via a one for 15 fully underwritten renounceable issue. The issue will be made at $18.90 a share, a 12.7% discount to the last sale for ANZ shares of $21.47 on Friday. Trading in ANZ shares will be halted until July 21 to get the bulk of the raising done with big shareholders.

At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.47 per cent or 31.30 points higher at 6636.90.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 32 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1.58 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.98 per cent.

The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Brainchip (ASX:BRN), trading 6.94 per cent higher at $0.93. It is followed by shares in Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) and EML Payments (ASX:EML).

The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS), trading 3.27 per cent lower at $5.62. It is followed by shares in Megaport (ASX:MP1) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1714.21 an ounce.
Iron ore is 3.6 per cent lower at US$96.60 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.82 per cent.
One Australian dollar is buying 68.11 US cents.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.