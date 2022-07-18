ANZ off chasing the SUN: Aus shares 0.5% higher at noon

ANZ Bankhas confirmed that it proposes to buy Suncorp’sbanking business for $4.9 billion and will ask its shareholders to cough up $3.5 billion via a one for 15 fully underwritten renounceable issue. The issue will be made at $18.90 a share, a 12.7% discount to the last sale for ANZ shares of $21.47 on Friday. Trading in ANZ shares will be halted until July 21 to get the bulk of the raising done with big shareholders.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.47 per cent or 31.30 points higher at 6636.90.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 32 points.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1.58 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.98 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Brainchip, trading 6.94 per cent higher at $0.93. It is followed by shares in Suncorp Groupand EML PaymentsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Kelsian Group, trading 3.27 per cent lower at $5.62. It is followed by shares in Megaportand Lynas Rare EarthsGold is trading at US$1714.21 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.6 per cent lower at US$96.60 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.82 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 68.11 US cents.