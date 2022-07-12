Stocks of the Hour: Envirosuite, Stealth Global, Firefinch

Envirosuite (ASX:EVS)
has posted a 27.7 per cent jump for the fourth quarter of financial year 2022. The environmental intelligence technology firm achieved record sales of $6 million in the period with growth across all three product suites. Shares are trading 6.7 per cent higher at $0.16.Corporate Connect Research
, a subsidiary of Sequoia Financial (ASX:SEQ)
who owns the Finance News Network, has initiated a buy rating on Stealth Global (ASX:SGI)
with a price target of 33 cents. Stealth is a supplier and distributor of everyday workplace items and a provider of supply chain solutions. This comes after the company posted annual sales of around $100 million last financial year. Shares are trading flat at $0.11.
The executive chairman of Firefinch (ASX:FFX)
, Alistair Cowden has resigned from the board after the managing director stepped down last month. The embattled gold miner has been weighed by the cost of diesel, explosives and other materials, resorting to injecting $13 million cash into the company from the sale of shares in Leo Lithium (ASX:LLL)
. Shares in Firefinch last traded at $0.20.