Stocks of the Hour: Anson Resources, RPM Automotive, ImpediMed, Galileo Mining

Anson Resourceshas unveiled a 25 per cent increase in lithium grade over previously reported assays at the Paradox Lithium Project, in Utah, USA. This provides a strong indicator of the upside potential in the planned upcoming JORC Resource upgrade. Shares in Anson Resources are trading 9.1 per cent higher at $0.12.Turning our attention to the vehicle industry, RPM Automotive Grouphas beefed up its portfolio by completing a $2.4 million acquisition of AFT Automotive Group. The latest addition means that the 4WD accessories business can kick-start the expansion of Equipit’s wholesale operations from Queensland to nationwide. It looks like Aussies will be seeing more fuel tanks, bullbars, spare wheel carriers and more 4WD parts on the shelves in the near future. Shares in RPM Automotive Group are trading flat at $0.28.Cancer, the official journal of the American Cancer Society, has written an editorial on ImpediMed’sbreast cancer treatment. This doesn’t happen often. The editors, who are independent to Impedimed, said that patients would benefit from more frequent follow-up versus a follow-up every three months. This body of work will now contribute to further study around breast cancer related-lymphoedema. Shares are trading flat at $0.06.Meanwhile, first four RC drill holes of the second RC program at Galileo Mining’sCallisto palladium discovery have returned significant palladium platinum-gold-copper-nickel assays at their Norseman project in Western Australia. Shares are trading 16.1 per cent higher at $1.48.