St Barbara (ASX:SBM) achieves FY22 production guidance

St Barbarahas posted a strong June quarter, saying that its three provinces have achieved the 2022 financial year guidance.During the June quarter, total group gold production was 86.4 thousand ounces (koz), representing a 40 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase.Total FY22 gold production came to 281koz, in the middle of the 275koz - 290koz guided range.St Barbara said that the strong production quarter was driven by the execution of its Leonora Province plan, near-term growth on its Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, cash generated at its Gwalla mine, and the recently acquired Zoroastrian and Aphrodite assets.Shares last traded at 83 cents yesterday.