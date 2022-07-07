St Barbara (ASX:SBM) achieves FY22 production guidance

Company News

by Lauren Evans July 08, 2022 09:42 AM

St Barbara (ASX:SBM) has posted a strong June quarter, saying that its three provinces have achieved the 2022 financial year guidance.

During the June quarter, total group gold production was 86.4 thousand ounces (koz), representing a 40 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase.

Total FY22 gold production came to 281koz, in the middle of the 275koz - 290koz guided range.

St Barbara said that the strong production quarter was driven by the execution of its Leonora Province plan, near-term growth on its Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, cash generated at its Gwalla mine, and the recently acquired Zoroastrian and Aphrodite assets.

Shares last traded at 83 cents yesterday.
 

