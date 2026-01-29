ASX Falls; Appen Soars, Iluka Dives

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) experienced a downturn in today’s trading session, with losses impacting several sectors. Iluka Resources experienced a significant drop, diving 7 per cent following a reported $565 million hit. Conversely, Appen shares soared by 26 per cent after the company reported strong earnings growth. Whitehaven Coal also saw positive movement, buoyed by increased coal production.

Iluka Resources is a global resources company, specialising in mineral sands exploration and production. They are known for producing zircon, titanium dioxide feedstocks, and rare earth products. Appen is a technology company that provides data for machine learning and artificial intelligence. The mixed performance across the ASX comes as other economic factors also play a role. The Australian dollar reached a three-year high, influencing market dynamics.

In other company news, lithium miner Ioneer has launched a $72 million capital raising initiative. The offer, managed by Bell Potter and Canaccord Genuity, involves new shares priced at 18¢ each, representing a 14.3 per cent discount from the last traded price. This capital raising aims to further Ioneer’s lithium production capabilities as demand for battery metals continues to grow.

Meanwhile, in the broader resources sector, uranium stocks are surging due to rising uranium prices, which have reached two-year highs. Investor interest in nuclear fuel, coupled with substantial buying activity from major overseas funds, is driving the share price increases for some of the country’s largest uranium miners.