NT Minerals Faces ASX Trading Suspension Amid Project Review

NT Minerals Limited (NTM), an ASX-listed company focused on mineral exploration, has released its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2025. The company is actively engaging with the ASX following a determination that its current level of operations does not warrant continued quotation of its securities. NTM, along with its legal advisors, is working to address the ASX’s concerns and ensure compliance with Listing Rule 12.1. Further updates regarding a proposed acquisition opportunity will be provided in accordance with continuous disclosure obligations.

During the quarter, NT Minerals continued its review of potential project opportunities for acquisition, farm-in, or joint venture participation. This included technical due diligence and evaluation of exploration potential. While no binding agreements were finalised, the company remains in discussions with counterparties and intends to update the market on any material developments. The company is also considering a capital reconstruction involving a pro-rata reduction in the number of securities on issue; shareholders will be advised of any proposed reconstruction in due course.

Exploration efforts continue at the Twin Peaks Project in Western Australia, where the company has developed several target models, including iron ore, volcanogenic massive sulphide, and orogenic intrusive-related copper-gold mineralisation. In the Northern Territory, exploration programs for the Finnis River Critical Minerals Project are progressing to the planning stage. The Redbank Copper Project disposal was completed in the previous quarter, with Golden Horse Minerals Ltd lifting escrow restrictions on shares issued to NTM.

NT Minerals reported a cash position of $78,000 as of 31 December 2025, with $1.56 million available under its Convertible Note Facility. Payments to related parties totalled $123,000 for the quarter. The company incurred $197,000 in exploration expenditure, primarily for project management and tenement rents. NTM is actively engaged with environmental specialists and the NSW Resources Regulator regarding McKinnon’s Rehabilitation, with a combined site visit planned for the first quarter of 2026.