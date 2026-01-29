CleanCo Backs Windlab&#8217;s Kennedy Energy Park

by Finance News Network January 29, 2026 01:18 PM


Windlab, an Andrew Forrest-backed wind farm developer, has secured CleanCo, a Queensland government-owned corporation, as a key customer for its Kennedy Energy Park wind project. The 10-year agreement exemplifies the trend of government entities supporting large-scale renewable energy projects through long-term commitments. Similar deals have recently been struck by Commonwealth-owned Snowy Hydro and Victoria’s revived State Electricity Commission.

Under the terms of the deal, CleanCo will purchase 75% of the wind power generated by the Kennedy project, located near Hughenden. The agreement is set to commence in mid-2028 and will span the entire decade-long contract period. This commitment ensures a stable revenue stream for the Kennedy Energy Park and bolsters Queensland’s renewable energy portfolio.

Queensland Treasurer and Energy Minister David Janetzki highlighted that the CleanCo-Windlab partnership underscores the opportunities arising from the CopperString transmission project. CopperString is a new transmission line currently under construction in northern Queensland. CleanCo operates as a clean energy generator and retailer, focused on supplying reliable, low-emission energy to Queensland customers. Windlab develops, owns and operates wind farms across Australia, Southern Africa, and North America.


