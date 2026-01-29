ASX Forms New Corporate Governance Advisory Group

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has established a new Advisory Group on Corporate Governance, appointing seven members to guide the governance framework for listed Australian companies. The group will be chaired by former Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe. The move comes after an independent review panel report released in October 2025 highlighted areas for improvement in corporate governance practices.

The new Advisory Group replaces the ASX Corporate Governance Council and will focus on providing principles-based advice that serves the broader interests of the market. Members have been appointed in their individual capacity, bringing a range of expertise and perspectives to the table. The ASX said that the group will be responsible for developing the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations.

Key appointees to the Advisory Group include Mark Delaney, Chief Investment Officer and Deputy Chief Executive of AustralianSuper; Dominique d’Avrincourt, Head of Equities at TelstraSuper; Tim Paine, Company Secretary at Rio Tinto; and Helen Rowell, former Deputy Chair of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). Other members are Pru Bennett, a Partner at Brunswick Group and former Stewardship Head at BlackRock; Peter Torre, a Corporate Adviser; and Nicola Wakefield Evans, a Capital Markets Lawyer and Non-Executive Director.