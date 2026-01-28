Aeris Resources (ASX:AIS) Reports Strong December Quarter Production

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS), a mid-tier base and precious metals producer, today announced its quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 December 2025. The company’s copper-dominant portfolio comprises two operating assets, multiple development projects and a highly prospective exploration portfolio.

Key highlights from the report include a group copper equivalent production of 10.1kt at an All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of A$4.21/lb Cu eq. Gold production at Cracow reached 11.1koz, exceeding planned targets, while costs remained in line. Copper production and costs at the Tritton operations also aligned with expectations. The company’s cash and receivables position improved significantly, reaching $106.4M. Aeris successfully completed an $80M placement and a ~$21.6M oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan (SPP).

Further bolstering its financial position, Aeris fully repaid and cancelled its $50M (with $40M drawn) WHSP Facility, materially deleveraging the balance sheet. Encouraging exploration results were reported from Avoca Tank and Budgerygar at the Tritton operations, while drilling commenced at Golden Plateau within the Cracow operations. Development consent was also received for the Constellation project.

Safety performance saw a Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) of 1.2 per million hours. Tritton operations experienced a reportable environmental incident involving a contained release of contaminated water within the site mining lease. Aeris confirms ongoing commitment to community, investment and workforce stakeholders.