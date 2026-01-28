Aerometrex Reports Record First Half Revenue and EBITDA

Aerometrex Limited (ASX: AMX), a geospatial tech company specialising in providing geospatial solutions and insights for customers, today announced its preliminary unaudited half year results for the six months ended 31 December 2025 (1H26), delivering record H1 revenue and substantial growth in EBITDA. The strengthening financial performance is attributed to a continued focus on new customer acquisition, particularly across the MetroMap subscription platform, which drove strong growth in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

MetroMap achieved a record ACV of approximately $12.29 million, representing first-half growth of 35% on an annualised basis and 32% since December 2024, with statutory subscription revenue in the range of $5.5 million to $5.9 million. Product competitiveness was strengthened further during the period with the successful rollout of oblique imagery, elevation, and contour lines, materially enhancing the platform’s value proposition. Capture areas expanded by approximately 15% during 2025 due to aviation efficiencies, with MetroMap now covering 94% of the population, while ongoing production refinements significantly reduced publish times.

Key financial results for 1H26 are expected to show record group statutory revenue in the range of $12.75 million to $13.25 million, up 10% to 15% on the prior corresponding period (PCP). EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $3.25 million to $3.75 million, an increase of between 209% and 257% against PCP and higher than the full-year result for FY25. The company reported a cash balance of $3.67 million at 31 December 2025, marking the third consecutive quarter with stable cash flow. LiDAR revenue recovered strongly from a slower FY25 to deliver revenue in the range of $6.2 million to $6.6 million, highlighted by a project with QGC Pty Limited, a Shell plc subsidiary.

Aerometrex CEO Rob Veitch commented that the results represent an outstanding achievement for the company across all financial metrics, including record H1 revenue and EBITDA, significant MetroMap ACV growth, and three consecutive quarters with a stable cash balance. He also noted MetroMap achieving $1 million of statutory subscription revenue in December 2025, and that EBITDA growth and MetroMap ACV being past breakeven demonstrate a clear inflection towards profitability. The Company’s audited half-year financial statements will be released in accordance with its usual reporting timetable.