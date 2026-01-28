Whitehaven Coal Boosts Production and Sales

Whitehaven Coal has announced increased production and sales figures for the December quarter, buoyed by rising metallurgical coal prices and reduced unit costs. The company is an Australian coal producer, focused on supplying high-quality coal to meet the growing energy needs of the Asian region. Whitehaven Coal operates several mines in New South Wales and Queensland.

Managed run-of-mine production saw a 21 per cent increase from the previous September quarter, reaching 11 million tonnes. Equity coal sales also climbed, rising 18 per cent to 7 million tonnes. The company reported that total production for the first half of the financial year reached 20 million tonnes, which it believes sets a strong base for financial year 2026 performance.

Unit production costs were reported to be at the lower end of the company’s guidance, with first-half unit costs around $135 per tonne. Whitehaven Coal also stated it is on track to achieve annualised cost savings of $60 million to $80 million by 30 June 2026. Queensland operations were aided by favourable weather conditions during the period, and strong sales from the Narrabri mine boosted NSW sales figures, which increased 40 per cent compared to the previous quarter.