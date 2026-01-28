Betr Anticipates Earnings Growth in Late-FY26

Betr Entertainment is projecting a more robust earnings outlook for the latter half of fiscal year 2026 and throughout fiscal year 2027. This expectation follows significant strategic investments made by the company and a return to typical trading margins. Betr Entertainment is an Australian entertainment and media company committed to creating innovative experiences for its customers. The company delivers media and wagering products through digital channels.

In its recent financial report, Betr revealed an EBITDA loss of $13.2 million for the December half. This loss was attributed to several factors, including favourable outcomes for customers across racing and sports events that affected the entire industry. Additionally, the company incurred upfront expenses related to its brand relaunch, the integration of Sky Racing, and the expansion of its overall capabilities.

Looking ahead, Betr has set normalised EBITDA targets of $5 million to $8 million for the second half of financial year 2026. Furthermore, the company aims to achieve $13 million to $19 million in normalised EBITDA for the entirety of financial year 2027. These projections are underpinned by the completion of its investment phase, improved operational efficiencies, and the anticipated benefits from heightened brand recognition and strategic sports advertising initiatives.