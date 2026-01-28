Worley Secures Equinor Energy Framework Agreement

Worley has been awarded a significant framework agreement by Equinor Energy to provide support services for several oil and gas facilities located on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The five-year agreement, which commences in May, will see Worley playing a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing Equinor’s offshore infrastructure. Worley is a global engineering, procurement, and construction company providing services to the energy, chemicals, and resources sectors. The company offers a wide range of project delivery and asset support services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Worley will provide essential offshore maintenance, installation, and modification activities at selected Equinor installations. Key facilities included in the agreement are the Sleipner and Johan Sverdrup installations, both vital components of Norway’s oil and gas production infrastructure. This agreement solidifies Worley’s position as a key service provider in the region.

The contract represents an extension of Worley’s established relationship with Equinor, reinforcing a long-term service arrangement between the two companies. By securing this framework agreement, Worley demonstrates its commitment to supporting Equinor’s operations and contributing to the efficient and reliable operation of its assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The agreement is expected to provide a steady stream of work for Worley over the next five years.