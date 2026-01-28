Woolworths Appoints Jon Alferness to Board

Woolworths Group has announced the appointment of Jon Alferness as a non-executive director, effective from March 1. This follows Tracey Fellows’ intention to retire from the board. Woolworths Group is a major Australian company operating supermarkets, department stores, and other retail outlets. The company aims to provide convenient and quality products to its customers across Australia and New Zealand.

Alferness brings a wealth of experience from senior executive positions at major global companies including Walmart, Google, and Lyft, where he led digital transformation and innovation initiatives. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and chief product officer for Walmart US, overseeing areas such as eCommerce, Financial Services, Health & Wellness, Merchant Tools, and Last Mile Delivery.

Woolworths Chairman Scott Perkins expressed his enthusiasm for Alferness’s appointment, highlighting his relevant expertise in digital, media, and eCommerce within the evolving global food and grocery sector. Perkins stated that Alferness’s experience would be invaluable as Woolworths continues to develop its strategy in a rapidly changing business environment.

This appointment signals Woolworths’ continued focus on leveraging digital innovation and eCommerce to enhance its operations and customer experience. Alferness’s background aligns with the company’s strategic priorities as it navigates the evolving retail landscape.