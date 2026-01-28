Genesis Minerals Announces Leadership Team Restructure

Genesis Minerals has announced a reshuffle of its senior leadership team, with managing director Raleigh Finlayson appointed as executive chair. This change comes as the company enters its next phase of project development and production growth. Genesis Minerals is focused on the exploration, development, and production of gold projects in Western Australia. The company aims to create value for shareholders through strategic acquisitions and efficient operations.

Matthew Nixon, previously chief operating officer, has been promoted to chief executive officer. In his new role, Nixon will assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations and execution of the company’s multi-year growth plan. Additionally, executive director Duncan Coutts will take on the role of executive director of operations. Coutts will be responsible for accelerating development at the Tower Hill mine and overseeing other expansion projects.

Tony Kiernan, the non-executive chairman, will remain on the board as lead independent director. Following the restructure, Genesis will have five independent non-executive directors on its seven-member board. These changes are effective immediately.

Finlayson, in his new role as executive chair, will focus on strategy, leadership development, and a strategic review of the Bardoc project to optimise its value and integration within Genesis Minerals’ broader portfolio.