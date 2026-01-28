Hot Stocks: IGO, Imricor Medical Systems, Whitehaven Coal, INOVIQ

US sharemarkets were mixed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 briefly crossing the 7,000 level for the first time in intraday trading before slipping 0.01 per cent to close at 6,978.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, while the Nasdaq Composite outperformed on the back of gains in technology stocks. Earlier momentum was driven by strength in semiconductors after upbeat earnings and guidance, but the rally failed to broaden and faded into the close.

Markets also digested the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision, with rates left unchanged at 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent and policymakers signalling comfort with holding policy steady amid solid economic growth and signs of labour market stabilisation.

Australian shares are set to open flat, with ASX 200 futures pointing to a 4-point fall to 8,893. Companies reporting results include Whitehaven Coal, Iluka Resources, Liontown and Mineral Resources, while Mayne Pharma is holding its annual general meeting.

In company news,