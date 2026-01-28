US Marshals Probe Possible Crypto Hack

The US Marshals Service is investigating a possible hack of US government digital-asset accounts. The agency is responsible for the custody of cryptocurrencies seized by or forfeited to federal law enforcement agencies. A spokesperson for the agency stated that no further comment would be provided as the matter is currently under investigation.

Concerns arose after Patrick Witt, executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, addressed the issue on X, linking to an onchain investigation by ZachXBT. ZachXBT claimed that government seizure addresses were among the digital wallets from which over $US60 million was stolen in late 2025.

In 2025, President Donald Trump established a national Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, holding forfeited bitcoin. He also created the US Digital Asset Stockpile, holding other digital assets forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings.

Hacks have been a persistent problem in the cryptocurrency space. According to researcher Chainalysis, more than $US3.4 billion in crypto was stolen in 2025. The investigation by the US Marshals Service is ongoing, and further details are pending.