BNY Appoints Vos to Lead Wealth Solutions

BNY, the oldest bank in the United States, has appointed Adam Vos to spearhead its efforts to strengthen its wealth and managed accounts offerings. Vos, currently the global head of markets and an executive committee member, will assume the role of global head of wealth solutions. BNY provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including investment management and investment services. Founded in 1784 by Alexander Hamilton, the firm aims to modernise its services, as the wealth landscape continues to expand and evolve.

In his new position, Vos will be responsible for BNY Pershing’s clearing and custody services, encompassing the wealth management platform Wove, as well as BNY Archer’s managed accounts business. This move consolidates both businesses under unified leadership. BNY acquired Archer, a technology-driven service provider of managed account offerings, in 2024 to broaden its services for asset and wealth managers.

Alongside Vos’s appointment, Jim Crowley, a BNY veteran of 40 years and the current global head of BNY Pershing, has been promoted to executive vice chair. Laide Majiyagbe, who joined BNY in 2021 from Goldman Sachs, will succeed Vos as the global head of markets. She currently serves as BNY’s global head of liquidity.

Majiyagbe will now oversee BNY’s foreign exchange, fixed income and equities, liquidity and financing, and execution services businesses. Earlier this month, BNY exceeded Wall Street’s estimates for its fourth-quarter profit and increased its return on tangible common equity target.