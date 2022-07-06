Resources stocks weigh as recession fears grow: ASX closes 0.5% lower

Australian shares spent the afternoon in the red as commodity prices plunged on recession fears. The energy sector tumbled 5.8 per cent, with materials down 5 per cent. Real estate was the best sector, up 3.2 per cent, with information technology up 3.1 per cent.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.5 per cent or 35 points lower at 6,595.The best-performing stock in the ASX 200 was Megaport, closing 14 per cent higher at $6.26 . This was followed by Life360, up 14.2 per cent to $3.70 and Zip Co, up 13.7 per cent to 58 cents.The worst-performing stock in the ASX 200 was St Barbara, closing 9.5 per cent lower at 81 cents. This was followed by Coronado Global Resources, down 9.4 per cent to $1.48 and Champion Iron, down 8.7 per cent to $4.75.Buy-now, pay-later shares jumped in the range of 14 to 32 per cent. The biggest mover was Sezzle, which soared 32.1 per cent to 51.5 cents, while Laybuyadded 14.3 per cent to 4.4 cents and Ioupayclosed 24 per cent higher at 8.2 cents.Energy stocks tumbled as Woodside Energydropped 6.9 per cent to $30.20, Santosfell 6.1 per cent to $7.02 and Beach Energyclosed 8 per cent lower at $1.61.Rio Tintoled iron miners lower, down 7.4 per cent to $93.37, with BHP Groupdown 5.6 per cent to $37.76 and Fortescue Metalsdown 4.9 per cent lower at $16.48Gold stocks dropped as Newcrest Miningdropped 6.6 per cent to $19.60, Evolution Miningfell 4 per cent to $2.41 and Northern Starclosed 4.2 per cent lower at $6.91.Meanwhile, the four major banks lifted. National Australia Bankrose 1.8 per cent to $28.15, Westpacadded 0.9 per cent to $19.85, ANZ Bankingadvanced 0.9 per cent to $22.40 and Commonwealth Bankclosed 0.8 per cent higher at $92.00.Immutepgranted a Japanese patent for its IMP761, an immunosuppressive agonist antibody targeting LAG-3 for autoimmune diseases. Shares closed flat at 32 cents.Strike Energyprovided an update on the Walyering Gas Field after mobilisation of all equipment to the W6 well site had concluded with rig up and swabbing operations also completed. Shares closed 3.1 per cent lower at 25 cents.Victorian gold explorer North Stawell Mineralsprovided an update on its exploration programs. Shares closed flat at 14 cents.Zenith Mineralsadvised that lithium bearing pegmatites have been intersected at the Waratah Well project in Western Australia. Shares are trading 1.9 per cent higher to 26.5 cents. Shares closed 7.7 per cent lower at 24 cents.Paradigm Biopharmaceuticalsactivated the first trial site in the UK for the phase 3 clinical trial evaluating knee osteoarthritis. Shares closed 2.9 per cent lower at $1.02.ResApp Healthannounced that its SleepCheckRx received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration, which enables ResApp to commercially market the test in the US. Shares closed 3.7 per cent lower at 13 cents.Incitec Pivotappointed Chris Opperman as chief financial officer of the fertilisers business. Shares closed 2.4 per cent lower at $3.21.Residential construction business Sunland Groupis on track to achieve its FY22 profit guidance of between $92 million and $98 million. Shares closed 5.9 per cent higher at $2.88.Insurance Australia Groupfinalised its aggregate reinsurance cover for the 2023 financial year, while the main catastrophe reinsurance program for 2022 remains unchanged. Shares closed 1.2 per cent higher at $4.32.SportsHeroentered a marketing and sponsorship agreement with PT Top Skor, who are the owners and operators of youth football leagues throughout Indonesia. Shares closed 4.2 per cent higher at 2.5 cents.Battery materials company Talga Groupreported the first drilling results from its Vittangi graphite project in Sweden. Shares closed 1.4 per cent higher at $1.11.Anson Resourcesannounced its plans to fast track its JORC resource upgrade at the US paradox lithium project via test work on the newly discovered diamond core from the project area. Shares closed flat at 10.5 cents.Renascor Resourcesreported on the recent drilling at its Siviour Graphite Deposit in South Australia, confirming intersections within the project area are amongst the thickest and highest grade graphite to date. Shares closed 4.8 per cent higher at 16.2 cents.EML Paymentscollaborated with Spain’s national post office Correos to load around 500,000 prepaid cards worth $603 (€400) each. Shares closed 11.7 per cent higher at $1.43.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 164 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 21 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 65 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 48 points when the market next opens.Japan's Nikkei has lost 1.1 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 2.2 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 1.8 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1767.19 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.0 per cent higher at US$114.30 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.2 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.24 higher at US$88.70 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 67.90 US cents.