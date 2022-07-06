Stocks of the Hour: Talga Group, Anson Resources & Renascor Resources

Battery materials company Talga Grouphas reported the first drilling results from its Vittangi Graphite project in Sweden. The results have revealed a 2 kilometre Niska Link target between the Niska South and Niska North deposits, where Talga had defined geophysical conductors beneath shallow soil cover. Shares are trading 6.8 per cent higher at $1.18.Anson Resourceshas announced its plans to fast track its JORC resource upgrade at the US Paradox Lithium project via test work on the newly discovered diamond core from the project area. The mineral resources company said that the discovery of diamond core will deliver significant time and cost savings in upgrading the existing exploration target at the paradox project. Shares are trading 4.8 per cent higher at $0.11.Renascor Resourceshas reported on the recent drilling at its Siviour Graphite Deposit in South Australia, confirming intersections within the project area are amongst the thickest and highest grade graphite to date. The company said that the results support the potential to both improve the mine schedule and increase the scale and confidence level of the project, as part of its battery anode material study. Shares are trading 9.7 per cent higher at $0.17.