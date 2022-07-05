Stocks of the Hour: Altech Chemicals, Invictus Energy, Regis Resources, Atomos

Battery materials technology company Altech Chemicalshas inked a framework deal with German institute Fraunhofer IKTS. IKTS is seen as one of the leading research centres for battery materials in the world. The strategic partnership is for IKTS to test the long-term performance of Altech’s Silumina Anodes battery material in various battery applications. The partnership is also set to fast track the testing and qualification process. Shares are trading 9.6 per cent higher at $0.06.Invictus Energyhas received an updated independent report for their prospective resource at the Mukuyu prospect in the Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe. The resource has been upgraded to 20 trillion cubic feet and 845 million barrels of conventional gas condensate. The upgrade marks a 2.7 fold increase on a barrel of oil equivalent basis to the 2019 independent assessment. Shares are trading 14.3 per cent higher at $0.20.Regis Resourceshas reported a 20 per cent jump over the quarter in total gold production to 123.9 thousand ounces. This comprises a 24 per cent growth in the company’s Duketon gold production to 92.8 thousand ounces and a 10 per cent lift in Tropicana gold production to 31.1 thousand ounces. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at $1.59.Video technology company Atomos, this company sells monitor-recorders for video professionals, has posted another record sales result with unaudited revenue in excess of $82 million for financial year 2022. This was attributed to a stellar fourth quarter (Q4). In Q4, the company saw a 37 per cent jump over the prior corresponding period of $37.5 million which was helped by the launch of the Atomo’s cloud strategy, providing good momentum for the start of the current financial year. Shares are trading 46.7 per cent higher at $0.33.