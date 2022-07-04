Volpara Health (ASX:VHT) signs contract with Radnet Management

by Lauren Evans July 04, 2022 01:40 PM

Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) has signed a 42-month contract with Radnet Management, with a mutual option to extend.

Volapara, which focuses on the early detection of breast cancer, said that RadNet is the largest provider of outpatient imaging services in the US.

The contract sees RadNet implementing Volpara Analytics and Volpara Risk Pathways software throughout its organisation.

Volpara Analytics’s artificial intelligence will manage mammography quality across RadNet’s 350 plus sites. Volpara Risk Pathways provides risk-based screening to ensure RadNet patients have access to essential imaging and genetic testing.

Planning for the implementation has begun, with go-live projected in 2023.

“Volpara is pleased to partner with such a large and well-respected organisation as RadNet. Together we will save even more families from cancer," said Volpara’s chief executive officer Teri Thomas.

“This is a broader partnership than a simple software purchase. We look forward to a deep engagement with RadNet as part of our focus on industry impacts and customer success of ‘elephant-sized’ industry leaders.”

Shares are trading 18.5 per cent higher at 56 cents. 
 

