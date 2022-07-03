Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) appoints Luke Creagh as CEO

Ora Banda Mininghas appointed Luke Creagh as chief executive officer, to start immediately.Mr Creagh has been chief operating officer of Northern Star Resources since 2018. Prior to that, he has held various senior positions within Northern Star, including GM business development, GM strategy & growth and operations manager.Before working at Northern Star he was operations manager at Barminco Limit."We couldn't be happier that Luke is joining us. He has had considerable experience managing mining operations and is highly qualified to guide Ora Banda through its current operational reset plan,” said chairman Peter Mansell.Mr Mansell also thanked Andrew Czerw for his role as interim chief executive officer over the last three months.Shares traded at $0.030 last Friday.