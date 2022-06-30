Endeavour (ASX:EDV) appoints Dan Murphy's boss

Endeavour Grouphas appointed Agnieszka Pfeiffer-Smith (Agi) to take over Alex Freudmann as managing director of Dan Murphy's. Agi is currently the chief strategy officer for Endeavour Group.Agi was appointed chief strategy officer in April 2020, and will now transition over the coming months with outgoing managing director of Dan Murphy’s, Alex Freudmann.“I am very pleased to have Agi in the Managing Director, Dan Murphy’s role. She is an experienced executive leader, with a proven track record of combining her strategic, commercial and operational expertise, with a focus on supporting teams to deliver better businesses,” chief executive officer Steve Donohue."Agi’s extensive experience has included working across a variety of industries, with over 10 years in Retail, including as Executive General Manager, Safety Specialists, Wesfarmers Industrial and Safety; and GM Strategy - Retail Development, David Jones; complemented by property, banking, industrial goods, aviation and telecommunications sector experience."Shares last traded at $7.57.