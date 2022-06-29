Invex Therapeutics (ASX:IXC) receives approval to commence phase 3 clinical trial

Company News

by Lauren Evans June 29, 2022 01:34 PM

A regulatory agency has approved Invex Therapeutics’ (ASX:IXC) authorisation to commence the IIH EVOLVE phase 3 clinical trial in the UK, for patients with idiopathic intracranial hypertension.

The biopharmaceutical company said that it intends to open a number of clinical sites across the UK, and will now rapidly progress institutional contracts to commence patient recruitment.

The primary endpoint of the trial is related to the change in intracranial pressure from baseline, with key secondary endpoints related to vision and headache outcome measures.

“Through seeking regulatory approvals sequentially, Invex has achieved a more efficient and cost-effective execution of the global IIH EVOLVE Phase III clinical trial and we now expect the first IIH patient to be randomised and dosed after 30 June 2022,” said non-executive chairman Jason Loveridge.

Invex noted that it remains confident that all necessary approvals in Australia will be completed during the September quarter.

Shares are trading 3.4 per cent higher at 46 cents. 
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.