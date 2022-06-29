Star Entertainment (ASX:SGR) names Robbie Cook as CEO

Star Entertainmenthas appointed Robbie Cook as its new chief executive officer and managing director.This comes after Tyro Paymentsannounced this morning that Mr Cooke will be stepping down from his role as CEO and managing director after nearly five years of leadership.Mr Cooke has provided six months notice at Tyro, while the board will immediately commence an executive search process.Before Tyro, Mr Cooke was CEO of the lotteries, wagering and gaming operation at Tatts Group and has previously worked at Wotif.com.Star said that Mr Cooke’s commencement date will be confirmed in the near future.“I am delighted to have the opportunity to re-join the gaming and hospitality industry, which is a passion of mine and where I have spent the majority of my career,” said Mr Cooke.“There are challenges for The Star that have been well documented. They will be my priority and focus.”Shares in Star Entertainment closed at $2.71 yesterday. Shares in Tyro Payments closed at 78 cents yesterday.